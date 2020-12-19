Zacks: Analysts Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GATX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 653,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,112. GATX has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

