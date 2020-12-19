Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

