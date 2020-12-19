Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

SRC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,123. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 501,549 shares during the period.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

