Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.24. 1,891,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

