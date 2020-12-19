Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

BC stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.