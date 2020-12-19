Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $19.25 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.