Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Luxfer also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

