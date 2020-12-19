Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.56. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. 643,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,344. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

