Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.44. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 53,716,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,456,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

