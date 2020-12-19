Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.88 billion. Fluor posted sales of $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.37. 2,206,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,102. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

