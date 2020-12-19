Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.86. 1,063,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $554,161.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,955,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,074,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $47,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.