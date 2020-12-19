Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

PAG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

