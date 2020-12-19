Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Soliton by 78.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Soliton by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.35. 704,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -0.06. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

