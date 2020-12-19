Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stepan by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.32. 257,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,421. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $129.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

