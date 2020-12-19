Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. World Acceptance reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. 309,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,518. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $781,139. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in World Acceptance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

