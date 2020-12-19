Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Hold

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $2,344,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.