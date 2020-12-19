Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

