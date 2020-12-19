Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to “Hold”

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $200.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento comprises 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.