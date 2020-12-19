ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00744779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00120468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075364 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

