Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $208,426.29 and $23,077.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00742189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00176594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00369349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118604 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

