Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,978 shares of company stock valued at $70,593,469. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $135.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.