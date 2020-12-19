ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $53.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,188,003 shares of company stock valued at $94,014,830.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

