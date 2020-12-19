Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $106,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Pressman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $103,740.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38.

ZUO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

