$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 773.15 and a beta of 3.10.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

