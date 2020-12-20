$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,376 shares of company stock valued at $49,322,881 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.37 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

