-$0.36 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

