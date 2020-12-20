$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUP. Sidoti lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

