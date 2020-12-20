$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CERN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,978. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cerner by 696.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

