$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,592. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

