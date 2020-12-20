$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $545.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

