$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

KLAC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.15. 2,214,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,167. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

