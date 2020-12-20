$10.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $10.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $10.47 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $7.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $42.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.97 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,150,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 21,177,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,360,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of -573.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

