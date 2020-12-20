10,706 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NovoCure by 37.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $160.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 843.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $174.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.