11,225 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVAC opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile

