19,811 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ArcBest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

