$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the highest is $2.87. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares worth $31,326,131. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $530.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.38. The company has a market cap of $328.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

