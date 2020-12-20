$200.55 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $200.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $200.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $212.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $864.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.60 million to $889.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $796.78 million, with estimates ranging from $769.95 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 1,505,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

