20,415 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.