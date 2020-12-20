$232.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $232.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the lowest is $229.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $926.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 837,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

