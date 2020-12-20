23,234 Shares in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $4,480,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $10,538,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,322,000.

TSHA opened at $22.33 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

