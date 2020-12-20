25,402 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

