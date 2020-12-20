2key.network (2KEY) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $760,881.74 and $479,913.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00359729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025343 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,376,320 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

