$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 8,973,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

