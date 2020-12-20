360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 744,068 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $448,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QFIN. ValuEngine downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

