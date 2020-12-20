$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report sales of $4.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $16.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.