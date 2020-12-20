$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP) to announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $710,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of ARMP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

