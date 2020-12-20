4NEW (KWATT) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. 4NEW has a market cap of $7,138.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025877 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

