50,000 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $20,320,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $3,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of FTIVU opened at $10.67 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.