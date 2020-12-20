59,557 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

