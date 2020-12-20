$608.32 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $608.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.08 million to $637.70 million. Viasat reported sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,570.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

